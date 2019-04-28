470 pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, and the Zumbro Valley Medical Society hosted a drop-off site at the Gonda Building for National Drug Take Back Day.

People drove up and handed over their expired, unused, or unneeded prescription medications. The meds will be incinerated in Mankato.

"Keeping them out of our community, keeping them out of our homes is very important just so that people don't get their hands on them and use them for reasons that they're not intended for," says Dr. Robalee Wanderman, anesthesia resident at Mayo.

"It's important so it doesn't get in the wrong hands and that it stays out of our water streams as well," says Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Captain Vincent Schekel.

The drive collected 470 pounds of medication on Saturday.