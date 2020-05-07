44 residents die of coronavirus at Twin Cities nursing home

MINNEAPOLIS (Star Tribune) — A suburban Minneapolis nursing home that has been a repeat violator of care standards has become the site of one of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreaks with 44 deaths and another 68 residents sickened by COVID-19.
North Ridge Health and Rehab in New Hope says it has a large number of infections because of the size of the facility, which is home to about 300 residents.
The Star Tribune reports only one other senior facility in the state has seen more fatalities from the virus.
St. Therese of New Hope reported last week that 47 of its residents have died from complications of the disease.
