43 flu-related deaths in Minnesota this season

The department says there have been 182 hospitalizations and 87 school outbreaks in just a week.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 10:01 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Health officials say influenza remains widespread throughout Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health's weekly report, six more people have died from the flu, bring the total number of deaths this season to 43, including one child.

