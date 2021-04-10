42nd annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show in Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The annual Rochester Area Builders home show is typically held in February - but this year the event was postponed to this weekend.

It's the 42nd annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show, a chance to meet and network with local home professionals all under one roof.

With Governor Walz's recent lift on capacity limits, they were able to put the show on this weekend.

All with local companies from siding and doors, to builders, to remodeling contractors.

Rochester Area Builders Executive Director, John Eischen, says “All of these exhibitors are local companies - and it's important for people in the community to know the local people that are working on their houses - reputable firms and that type of things - so it's a community service too that we provide when we put on this show.”

Eischen says materials are expensive right now - but interest rates are low.

He adds the commercial industry was noted as a critical industry from the beginning so they have stayed busy throughout the pandemic.

“Last weekend we had all that nice weather - so people are outside looking at what projects they might need to do this summer - and now here we are, it's all here in one area,” Eischen says.

Sunday is the last day of the home show.

It's happening from 11am-4pm at the Mayo Civic Center Arena and Ballroom.