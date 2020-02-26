407 Designz and Tiger City Sports wrap up their t-shirt sale for the Matson family

ALDEN, Minn. - People and businesses keep stepping up to help Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson and his family. He was shot early this year, responding to a disturbance call. Ever since his injury, people near and far have been showing support.

Wednesday, a business in Alden will be presenting the family with a check worth about $16,000. Officer Matson has come a long way since January 6th, when he was shot. About a month ago, he had reconstructive surgery and earlier this month, he took several steps for the first time. Many fundraisers have happened for him and his family throughout all of this.

The owners of 407 Designz create t-shirts and they knew they had to help. "We see people that have the shirts and what do you say? I just smile! and say 'I like your shirt,'" explained Lori and Trent Nelson. They're the mom and son duo of 407 Designz. Trent is the creator behind the 'Praying for Arik Matson' t-shirt. When they heard about the incident Officer Matson was involved in, the very next day they designed shirts with the idea of giving the proceeds to the Matson family. "People were so generous. They might have bought one shirt for $15 and gave us a $100 bill," explained Lori.

Within the first 10 hours, they sold 600 shirts and actually had to shut down their website until they could bring in help. "So then we were able to the next day partner with Tiger City Sports and they had their silk screen person offer to do the shirts for minimal cost," Lori said. "So it just kept going because there were still so many people that wanted shirts."

Trent and his siblings were in a bad car accident 16 years ago. During that time, Arik Matson's mom offered a helping hand to the Nelson family. They say because they know what it's like to go through a hard time - they couldn't imagine not helping out the Matson family. "Kind of proud to hand over $8,000 just to give back," explained Trent.

Even though the shirts will fade, the message on them will continue on. "Kind of a miracle that Arik is alive and thriving... getting better everyday," said Lori and Trent.

407 Designz and Tiger City Sports will be presenting the Matson family with the combined check Wednesday afternoon at Tiger City Sports in Albert Lea.