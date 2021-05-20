$400,000 given to Austin Area Foundation

AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin Area Foundation says it just received the largest monetary donation in its history.

The gift of $400,000 from a member of the Austin community will be used to create what is called a “Donor Advised Fund,” which will support non-profit groups in Mower County in accordance with the wishes of the anonymous donor.

“This is a great milestone for Austin Area Foundation and shows the dedicated effort of our board – past and present - to provide a community foundation that supports philanthropic plans that will positively impact and benefit the people of Austin now and into the future,” says Steve Barrett, Foundation Executive Director.

Austin Area Foundation says it currently has 26 endowed funds, along with 7 non-endowed funds, including several Donor Advised Funds and family funds, as well as funds which provide long-term support for some of Austin’s most valued institutions, such as:

The Austin Symphony

Austin Area Arts

Austin Dog Park

The YMCA

KSMQ

Veterans Memorial

IJ Holton/The Hormel Institute

Jay C Hormel Nature Center

Pheasants Forever

Friends of the Public Library

Mower County Agricultural Society

Mower County Historical Society

Welcome Center

Parenting Resource Center