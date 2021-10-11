$40,000 raised by Walk to End Alzheimer's in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Organizers say the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday smashed their fundraising goal.

The event at the North Iowa Area Community College Campus in Mason City raised $40,000, far more than the target of $26,000, to support care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Organizers say Team Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group – Mason City, led by Team Captains Michael and Connie Wentworth, raised over $18,000. The Wentworths lead a support group in Mason City for caregivers and each year they raise money and walk together at the North Iowa Walk. Organizers say Trudi Hoil is part of this Top Team as well and raised over $5,000 in honor of her husband who is living with Alzheimer’s.

Other top teams and walkers were:

· Team Mercy One Rehab West Campus, led by Team Captain Mel Gasca, raising over $4,500. Gasca is also a Top Walker raising over $3,800 in honor of her mother.

· Team Beryl, led by Team Captain Nancy Richard, raising almost $2,000.

· Team Jaybirds, led by Team Captain Darshini Jayawardena who is also the Chair of this year’s Walk and a Top Walker, raising over $1,600.

Another Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Ames on Saturday and fundraising will continue through the end of the year. Click here for more information.