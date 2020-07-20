40 years in federal prison for Nora Springs man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Nora Springs man is going to federal prison for 40 years for child porn.

Aaron Olson, 36, was sentenced Monday on two counts of possession of child pornography. He had been arrested in Floyd County on three counts of 2nd degree sex abuse for allegedly abusing a three-year-old child. Those charges were then dismissed after Olson was indicted in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Olson possessed child porn images involving two children. After serving his 40 year sentence, Olson will be on five years of supervised release.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Nora Springs Police Department.