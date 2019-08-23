ROCHESTER, Minn. - 40 Below, a part of Rochester Area Builders is building a new bus stop shelter for the children at Zumbro Ridge Estates at no cost to the mobile home park.
"The biggest thing is the windows we've added on three of the sides outside the door. That way people can see in, there's a little bit better light in there, and there's a little bit bigger door on this one as well," says Charlie Sweeney, project engineer at Kraus-Anderson Construction.
The shelter is expected to be complete next week.
Related Content
- 40 Below builds bus stop shelter for children
- Republican bus tour stops in Rochester
- 4 injured, including children, in Minnesota school bus crash
- Six injured when van crashes into Minneapolis bus stop
- Outdoor Pet Shelters
- Polygamous sect leader ordered to stop Minnesota building
- 'Bus driver from heaven' rescued young children from California wildfire
- Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Multiple reports of man offering children candy when they get off school bus
- UPDATE: Police stop bus to arrest two suspects in robbery investigation
- Building religious tolerance
Scroll for more content...