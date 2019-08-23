40 Below builds bus stop shelter for children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 40 Below, a part of Rochester Area Builders is building a new bus stop shelter for the children at Zumbro Ridge Estates at no cost to the mobile home park.

"The biggest thing is the windows we've added on three of the sides outside the door. That way people can see in, there's a little bit better light in there, and there's a little bit bigger door on this one as well," says Charlie Sweeney, project engineer at Kraus-Anderson Construction.

The shelter is expected to be complete next week.