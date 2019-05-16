4-year term for Minnesota minister in fatal drunken driving crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A minister has been sentenced to prison for driving drunk and killing a woman who was on her way to work as a Minneapolis 911 dispatcher.
Seventy-three-year-old Richard Shaka, a former college professor, was sentenced to a four-year term Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court for a February 2018 crash that killed 30-year-old Jenna Bixby on a Brooklyn Park highway.
The Star Tribune reports that with time spent in jail, Shaka will serve the first 2 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Prosecutors say Shaka had a blood alcohol content of 0.16 percent — twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota — when he crossed into Bixby's lane and struck her vehicle.
Shaka taught theology at North Central University in Minneapolis from 1996 until 2011.
