4-year-old inspires with trampoline act in his wheelchair (with video)

A North Dakota charity event turned into worldwide inspiration when a 4-year-old boy performed his favorite trampoline act in his wheelchair.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 1:54 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota charity event turned into worldwide inspiration when a 4-year-old boy performed his favorite trampoline act in his wheelchair.

Wyatt Burggraff was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that prevents the spinal column from forming properly. That doesn't keep him off the trampoline at Fargo's TNT Kid's Fitness & Gymnastics, a gym that offers programs for children with disabilities.

A video on the gym's Facebook site made at a Valentine's Day fundraiser shows the gym's special needs coordinator bouncing with Wyatt in his chair on the trampoline. At one point Wyatt indicates he wants to go faster.

Executive director Kim Pladson says she hopes the video, viewed millions of times, shows people the "potential each child has and tearing down barriers."

We are tracking a major winter storm for the weekend.
