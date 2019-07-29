4-year-old girl rescued from burning Waterloo apartment

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say firefighters rescued a 4-year-old girl from a Waterloo apartment fire.
Firefighters who responded to a report around 7:50 p.m. Saturday found the girl inside the smoke-filled apartment. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that she was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Her name hasn't been released.
Fire officials say the blaze started after food was left unattended while being cooked.
