Clear

4-year-old girl rescued from burning Waterloo apartment

Fire officials say the blaze started after food was left unattended while being cooked.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 7:27 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say firefighters rescued a 4-year-old girl from a Waterloo apartment fire.

Firefighters who responded to a report around 7:50 p.m. Saturday found the girl inside the smoke-filled apartment. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that she was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Her name hasn't been released.

Fire officials say the blaze started after food was left unattended while being cooked.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking a very calm and seasonal week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Steps to help you purchase a home

Image

Bike trail expansion in Cerro Gordo Co.

Image

Tracking A Very Pleasant But Breezy Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a pleasant week ahead

Image

Fire in NW Rochester

Image

Celebrating Life

Image

Music community coming together for one of its own

Image

Mason City residents hope for a solution to flooding

Image

North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle

Image

Tracking possible stormy Sunday weather

Community Events