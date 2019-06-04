Clear

4-year-old boy hit on rural northwest Iowa road dies

Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 4-year-old boy has died after being hit by a pickup truck on a rural road.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 2:51 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 4-year-old boy has died after being hit by a pickup truck on a rural road.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the accident happened Monday afternoon north of Little Rock, Iowa. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says the boy was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released the boy's name.

Officials say a 77-year-old man driving the pickup slowed to about 10 mph when he spotted two utility vehicles on the side of the road with a young child behind them and two adults working in a ditch. Investigators say as the pickup passed the two utility vehicles, a second child stepped from the north ditch onto the roadway and in front of the truck's path.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Tracking Potentially Severe Weather for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: All eyes on the potential for severe storms

Image

Midday Update: Tracking Our Severe Weather Potential

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Potential

Image

Fatal Head-on Crash in Rochester

Image

Wastewater treatment plan latest

Image

Heart of the City Phase One design approved

Image

Potential land acquisition for RPS

Image

Lourdes softball preps for first state tournament run

Image

"Vision to Vitality" Forum

Image

Bushel Boy Proposes Expansion

Community Events