4-year-old Minnesota girl dies after being found in pool

Authorities have released the name of a 4-year-old Minneapolis girl who died two days after being found in a swimming pool at a Mounds View hotel.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lamyah Lou Yvette Reece died Monday at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis of complications from drowning.
She was pulled from a pool at the AmericInn at 2200 Mounds View Boulevard on Jan. 25.
The medical examiner characterized her death as accidental but the Mounds View police and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.
