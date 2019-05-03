Clear
4-vehicle accident Friday in Clear Lake

There were no injuries reported after a four-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 3:06 PM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - There were no injuries reported after a four-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the eastbound lane near the I-35 southbound ramp just before 2 p.m.

Airbags were deployed in at least one of the vehicles.

One lane of eastbound traffic was temporarily closed for cleanup.

Tracking more sun today with even more for the weekend!
