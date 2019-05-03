4-vehicle accident Friday in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - There were no injuries reported after a four-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.
The crash happened in the eastbound lane near the I-35 southbound ramp just before 2 p.m.
Airbags were deployed in at least one of the vehicles.
One lane of eastbound traffic was temporarily closed for cleanup.
