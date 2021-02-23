4 teens taken into custody in Rochester after pair of attempted break-ins at liquor stores

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Four teens were taken into custody early Tuesday after break-ins at two liquor stores.

It began at around 1:30 at Apollo Liquors when the alert went off detecting glass breakage and motion.

The manager arrived and spoke with officers and said two suspects entered the store and took two bottles of alcohol.

The cost to repair the damage is around $2,500.

Minutes later, another break-in was reported at Andy's Liquor on 36th Ave.

The caller saw a subject break glass on the front door but was unable to enter the structure.

The vehicle - a van - was spotted near 9th St. and W. Circle Dr. A deputy tried to stop the vehicle but they accelerated and failed to obey several traffic signals.

After briefly terminating the pursuit, the van was located on and stopped in the area of 41st St. and W. Circle Dri.

The driver, a 17-year-old male from Rochester, and three passengers (two 15-year-old females and one 16-year-old male) were taken into custody.

The driver is facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, exceeding the speed limit, failure to obey traffic signals and burglary. The 16-year-old male is also facing a burglary charge.

The vehicle they were in was stolen (hotwired) from 3505 Eastwood Rd. SE.