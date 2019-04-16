4 injured, including children, in Minnesota school bus crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police say two children were among those injured when a SUV driver ran a red light and crashed into a school bus in Brooklyn Park.
Deputy Chief Mark Bruley says the children and drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The bus was headed to Athlos Leadership Academy in Brooklyn Park when the SUV struck its side about 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The crash remains under investigation.
