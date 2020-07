WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Four people were injured Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a trailer that was being pulled by a tractor.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened on 210th St. west of W14 at 7:36 p.m.

Gannon Willie, 22, of Cresco, was taken by air ambulance to Gundersen Hospital.

Jay Gossman, 16, of Cresco, Zoe Thibadeau, 24, of Claremont, and Laci Albert, 21, of Cresco, were all taken to local hospitals.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.