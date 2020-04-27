4 injured after 1-vehicle crash in SE Minnesota

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Four people were hospitalized Sunday after a 1-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota.
Authorities said it happened at 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 52 and N. Main St.
The vehicle crashed after the Minnesota State Patrol and the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop on Highway 52.
Four occupants were taken to St. Marys in Rochester for injuries.
The 2003 Ford Expedition was southbound on Hwy 52 when it was attempting to take the Pine Island exit and lost control.
The occupants of the vehicle were between 17-23 years old and are all from St. Paul.
