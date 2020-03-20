Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: 4 dead, including two children under 5, in Austin crash Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

4 evacuated after early-morning Rochester attached garage fire

The fire caused around $20,000 in damage.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 6:48 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning fire forced four people to evacuate a home and firefighters were able to save the home after a blaze consumed an attached garage/

The fire was reported at 3:03 a.m. at 3804 Cameo Pl. NE.

A vehicle inside the garage was on fire and crews were able to extinguish it using a hose line off the fire engine to stop the spread. The house suffered no smoke or water damage.

The fire caused around $20,000 in damage.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses

Image

Chatfield students lend a helping hand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

Image

Area coach creates alternative bracket challenge

Image

Coronavirus Census impact

Image

Restaurant distributing Water and TP

Image

Rural Water Access struggles

Image

Alliant Energy Suspending Disconnects

Image

Hollandberry Pannekoeken Passes Out Meals

Community Events