4 evacuated after early-morning Rochester attached garage fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning fire forced four people to evacuate a home and firefighters were able to save the home after a blaze consumed an attached garage/

The fire was reported at 3:03 a.m. at 3804 Cameo Pl. NE.

A vehicle inside the garage was on fire and crews were able to extinguish it using a hose line off the fire engine to stop the spread. The house suffered no smoke or water damage.

The fire caused around $20,000 in damage.