Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

4 charged in 2017 shooting death of Ames man

Police in central Iowa have announced charges against four men in the 2017 shooting death of a 21-year-old man in his Ames apartment.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 9:30 AM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa have announced charges against four men in the 2017 shooting death of a 21-year-old man in his Ames apartment.

Ames police say in a news release Friday that 24-year-old Albrea Winfrey, 25-year-old Jordan Bryant, 28-year-old Anthony English and 25-year-old Demario Woods, all of Des Moines, have been charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of Xavier Shepley.

Police had said Shepley was shot to death during an apparent robbery in which witnesses say two masked men entered Shepley's apartment.

Police say Winfrey was arrested Friday and is being held at the Story County Jail. Bryant, English and Woods were already in the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Hancock girls take flight for state

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

North Iowa basketball highlights

Image

What's worse? Skeetas or Snow?

Image

Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Section 1AA swimming finals

Image

Finally enough snow to snowmobile

Image

Minnesota individual section wrestling quarterfinals

Image

Finding new housing options

Image

Windows shot out in Austin

Community Events