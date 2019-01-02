4 arrested in Rochester for allegedly beating man, woman who were picking up their children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people were found unconscious, including one person who was beat with a shovel, during an early-morning incident on New Year’s Day, according to police.

Rochester Police said two victims, a 30-year-old male and female, were assaulted when they went to pick up her two kids at a residence at 726 9th Ave. SE.

Police said when the male went inside to pick up the kids, two people were arguing inside the house so he left. The man was allegedly then attacked with a shovel and was shoved into a car by 29-year-old Maurice Hegwood, of Rochester. Three others, 32-year-old Deusten White, 59-year-old Timothy Poindexter and 50-year-old Saadia Sanders, allegedly joined in and beat the man. The female was allegedly beat after she was alerted to the first assaulted by one of the kids.

The male victim was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance after suffering a broken nose and needed stitches for cuts.

Hegwood, White, Poindexter and Sanders are facing charges of 2nd, 3rd and 5th-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Abdirizak Mohammoud is facing a charge of obstructing the legal process.