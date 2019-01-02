Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

4 arrested in Rochester for allegedly beating man, woman who were picking up their children

Maurice Hegwood

Two people were found unconscious, including one person who was beat with a shovel, during an early-morning incident on New Year’s Day.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 11:25 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 11:26 AM

Photo Gallery 4 Images

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people were found unconscious, including one person who was beat with a shovel, during an early-morning incident on New Year’s Day, according to police.
Rochester Police said two victims, a 30-year-old male and female, were assaulted when they went to pick up her two kids at a residence at 726 9th Ave. SE.
Police said when the male went inside to pick up the kids, two people were arguing inside the house so he left. The man was allegedly then attacked with a shovel and was shoved into a car by 29-year-old Maurice Hegwood, of Rochester. Three others, 32-year-old Deusten White, 59-year-old Timothy Poindexter and 50-year-old Saadia Sanders, allegedly joined in and beat the man. The female was allegedly beat after she was alerted to the first assaulted by one of the kids.
The male victim was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance after suffering a broken nose and needed stitches for cuts.
Hegwood, White, Poindexter and Sanders are facing charges of 2nd, 3rd and 5th-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Abdirizak Mohammoud is facing a charge of obstructing the legal process.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
A chilly day with warmer temps tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

California pet stores only selling rescue animals

Image

Toppin qualifies for Olympic Trials

Image

10 injured in early morning crash

Image

Living without a home

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Community Events