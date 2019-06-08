4 Rochester teens injured in 2-vehicle crash

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. - Four Rochester teens were injured in a two-vehicle collision late Friday afternoon in Blue Earth County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Paige McPeak, 18. Julian Bretton, 18, Oliver Dahlberg, 18, and Kathryn Hyberger, 18, were all taken to MCHS-Mankato after the crash on Highway 14 at 598th Ave.

Authorities said a 2019 Subaru Ascent, driven by 51-year-old Kari Jo Lundberg, of Redwood Falls, failed to yield before hitting the vehicle carrying the four teenagers.

All five people involved are reported to have non-life threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.