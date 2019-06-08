Clear

4 Rochester teens injured in 2-vehicle crash

The crash happened late Friday afternoon in Blue Earth County.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 7:18 AM

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. - Four Rochester teens were injured in a two-vehicle collision late Friday afternoon in Blue Earth County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Paige McPeak, 18. Julian Bretton, 18, Oliver Dahlberg, 18, and Kathryn Hyberger, 18, were all taken to MCHS-Mankato after the crash on Highway 14 at 598th Ave.

Authorities said a 2019 Subaru Ascent, driven by 51-year-old Kari Jo Lundberg, of Redwood Falls, failed to yield before hitting the vehicle carrying the four teenagers.

All five people involved are reported to have non-life threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunshine for Saturday!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nelson First Weather

Image

Tariffs and local farmers

Image

Lourdes softball wins Class 2A Title

Image

Young moon viewing

Image

Nelson's interview with the folks

Image

Great Place Program

Image

Simply Essentials Closing

Image

Rochester Pride 2019

Image

Bringing back a bite of history

Image

Great weekend to spend time outdoors

Community Events