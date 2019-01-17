The Latest: 4-6 inches of snow possible; Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday-Saturday

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Dallas; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Warren; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Patchy Freezing Drizzle and Areas Of Light Snow Creating Slick Conditions, Additionally Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Friday into Friday night... .A weather system passing across the state this morning is producing a variety of weather across Iowa. Over the north, light snow is falling. Across southern Iowa, the weather is a bit more messy. Patchy freezing drizzle is occurring along with areas of fog. Both are putting down a light glaze of ice on sidewalks, elevated surfaces and untreated roads. In addition, light snow is occurring in some areas also making some roads slick. The morning commute will be difficult especially on secondary roads and elevated surfaces. A second stronger system will impact the state Friday into Friday night bringing accumulating snow to the entire state of Iowa. Snow will spread across the state Friday morning into Friday afternoon and continue through the evening hours into early Saturday morning. Widespread moderate to locally heavy snow is expected. North to northeast winds will increase Friday afternoon through Friday night creating areas of blowing and drifting snow as well. There is the potential that some or much of the advisory area for Friday into Friday night may be upgraded to a warning at some point. Snowfall rates may be higher at times during the Friday afternoon commute which could lead to slick, snow-covered roads and reduced visibilities. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Southwest, central and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snowfall and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create slick, snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...A Few Inches of Snow Will Impact Travel on Friday in Southwest Minnesota and along I-90... .Travel is expected to be impacted as snow develops early Friday morning in southwest Minnesota and spreads eastward along I-90. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are likely, generally southwest of a line from Canby through Albert Lea, or southwest of the Upper Minnesota River Valley. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this area from Friday morning through Friday Evening. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibility at times. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.

* WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Patchy Freezing Drizzle and Areas Of Light Snow Creating Slick Conditions, Additionally Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow Friday into Friday night... .A weather system passing across the state this morning is producing a variety of weather across Iowa. Over the north, light snow is falling. Across southern Iowa, the weather is a bit more messy. Patchy freezing drizzle is occurring along with areas of fog. Both are putting down a light glaze of ice on sidewalks, elevated surfaces and untreated roads. In addition, light snow is occurring in some areas also making some roads slick. The morning commute will be difficult especially on secondary roads and elevated surfaces. A second stronger system will impact the state Friday into Friday night bringing accumulating snow to the entire state of Iowa. Snow will spread across the state Friday morning into Friday afternoon and continue through the evening hours into early Saturday morning. Widespread moderate to locally heavy snow is expected. North to northeast winds will increase Friday afternoon through Friday night creating areas of blowing and drifting snow as well. There is the potential that some or much of the advisory area for Friday into Friday night may be upgraded to a warning at some point. Snowfall rates may be higher at times during the Friday afternoon commute which could lead to slick, snow-covered roads and reduced visibilities. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...North central and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snowfall and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create slick, snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

