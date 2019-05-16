Minnesota ranked 3rd-best state to live in; Iowa drops from 1st to 13th

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Healthcare, education and transportation are all factors U.S. News and World Report considered when ranking Minnesota the third-best state to live in. Iowa, ranked No. 1 last year, dropped to 13th.

Minnesota ranked 10th for healthcare, 17th for education, 18th for the economy, 6th for infrastructure, 3rd for opportunity, 25th for fiscal stability, 16th for crime and corrections and third for natural environment.

Iowa ranked 20th for healthcare, 9th for education, 32nd for the economy, 23rd for infrastructure, 2nd for opportunity, 17th for fiscal stability, 19th for crime and corrections and 32nd for natural environment.

Washington was ranked 1st, and Louisiana was last.

You can see the full list here.

The Minnesota faithful think it makes perfect sense to be ranked so high.

"We have an incredible education system," Becki Erickson said. "We have incredible teachers. We have incredible support. We have an incredible school board."

Tyler Bucknell agrees.

"It's a great place to live," Bucknell said. "Lot of opportunities for your career. People are just outstanding here."

Marry Hoppe loves nature.

"We have so many lakes and trails, things like that," Mary Hoppe said. "We have great food, we have great beer."

Still, there are Minnesotans willing to point out areas for improvement.

"I think that Minnesota can have a lot of room for improvement," Alicia Jones said. "I think that the education system is a joke. They need to focus more on what they are teaching for education."

She has concerns about what her daughter learns at school.

"My daughter had a substance abuse class at school that was about vaping and not about the health concerns but she should wait until she is 21 to vape," Jones said. "Not about drugs, not about alcohol."

A recurring theme in the unscientific interviews we did - what makes Minnesota special is the people.

"I think generally Minnesota nice is a reality," Hoppe said.

Bucknell agrees.

"I've done my fair share of traveling, I can say this is a good place to settle down," Bucknell said.