3rd sentence of probation for 2.4 pounds of pot found in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – No one is going to prison after the discovery of 2.5 pounds of marijuana.

Michael Dennis Payton II, 23 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of supervised probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Payton also received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be removed from his record if he meets all the terms of his probation.

Payton was arrested on January 30, 2019, along with Maranda Jo Baseman and Shavaughnta Carter, both of Mason City. Police say they searched a location in the 1000 block of 12th Street NW in Mason City that had been identified as a marijuana trafficking point and recovered more than 2 and ½ pounds of the drug.

Baseman previously pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and got one year of supervised probation. Carter already pleaded guilty to delivery of marijuana and got give years of supervised probation.