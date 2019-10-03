3rd Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court receives federal grant, looking for more mentors

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Third Judicial District is awarded $500,000 in federal grants from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2023 to help the district-wide Veterans Treatment Court get on its feet.

Through Veterans Treatment Court, veterans in trouble with the law will be put on a different court schedule than other people in the criminal justice system. Instead of a standard probation, they will go through an intensive probation and check in every two weeks with a judge, probation officer, mental health caseworker, and others involved with the court.

This funding will help cover costs of a coordinator, additional drug testing, and other administrative costs. At the end of the four year period, the court will seek another supplemental grant to extend the treatment court another 3-4 years. If needed, when the federal grant opportunities end, the Treatment Court can pursue state funding.

"This is an experiment. If the court isn't producing good results, if it's not doing what we expect it will do, we always have the option of saying this didn't succeed but it's a worthy experiment so that's why we're pursuing it," says Judge Ross Leuning, one of the two 3rd Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court Judges. He will serve at the Owatonna location.

Leuning also says the Treatment Court is in need of more mentors to help guide participants. They are also welcome to attend the court and offer talents such as help with resume writing.

"A big part of the success of veterans court is the involvement of other veterans in the community as volunteers as mentors for the veterans who are going through the court process because we all benefit from a mentor. We all benefit from that friendly voice at the other end of the phone who can give us advice and guidance," says Judge Leuning.