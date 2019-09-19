Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Body found in Albert Lea that of 21-year-old who went missing earlier this summer Full Story

3D art at One Discovery Square celebration

The paintings depict a human cell and the future of Discovery Walk.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the celebration of One Discovery Square, street artist Shawn McCann painted two images outside the building.

One depicts a human cell, representing Rochester's medical focus. The other is a representation of the future of Discovery Walk.

"I think it's the unexpected. It's been great watching people interact with the street art and at first, if they don't come across it at the right angle, they get very curious and then there's kind of that wow factor with the 3D point where you get to that special vantage point and that really showcases what this sreet art is all about," says McCann.

The art is temporary and will begin to fade after a few rain storms.

