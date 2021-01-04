394 deaths on Minnesota roads in 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 394 people were killed on Minnesota roads in 2020, up from 364 the year before.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says of the 2020 traffic deaths:

At least 30 are known to be distraction-related, compared with 27 in 2019.

118 were speed-related, compared with 72 in 2019.

At least 109 were alcohol-related, compared with 111 in 2019.

102 were not wearing their seat belts, compared with 73 in 2019.

64 were motorcyclists, compared with 44 in 2019.

10 were bicyclists, compared with 10 in 2019.

45 were pedestrians, compared with 50 in 2019.

284 were males (72 percent) and 110 were females (28 percent).

The State Patrol says the number of tickets written for drivers going over 100 mph also increased by 94 percent in 2020, with one driver being cited for going 153 mph.

The highest number of fatalities per month was 54 in July 2020, followed by 47 in August and September. By age, the most deaths were 70 each in the 21 to 30 year old range and the 51 to 60 year old range.

The first fatal auto accident of 2021 in Minnesota happened Monday morning in Carver County. A woman was killed in the collision of a suburban and a heavy truck.