38th Annual Women's and Spirituality Conference

Hundreds of women came out to this year's conference.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 9:52 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hundreds of women from across the country are in Rochester for the weekend, for the 38th Annual Women and Spirituality Conference. 

The weekend event has over 40 workshops for women to explore different spiritual paths, religions, and healing methods. Virginia Cooper is the conference coordinator after attending the event for over a decade. 

"The conference provides a safe space for women. And for me personally, its provided me a place to come where I know this is my retreat time, every fall. I count on this weekend to come for myself, to meet with friends, make new friends and form sisterhood.," she said. 

The event also has a wellness room where people can experience Reiki healing, massage, and intuitive energy work. 

Virginia said the conference doesn't advocate for any certain spiritual path or religion but rather gives women the chance to explore and figure out what their purpose is in life.

"Anybody who wants to come and explore what some other options for themselves may be," Cooper explained. "Different ways of not only looking at their role in the world but how they can better themselves. It's really about, it's really about the personal journey to self-betterment and self-improvement.

About 650 women came out to this year's conference. 

To learn more about it, click here

The first day of fall will be a grand one.
