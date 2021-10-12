35th annual Harvest Classic raises over $5,000 for Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the 35th annual Harvest Classic charity walk and run held at Soldiers Memorial Field Park.

The event is put on by the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine to raise money for Channel One Regional Food Bank.

Runners from all walks of life came out to participate in the race.

Avid runner and participant, Diane Hammel, says this is her 22nd race this year alone. She has been running in marathons for 25 years.

“And I was addicted so I've been running ever since… It's a feeling of accomplishment. You get to meet all these other people that you have that running thing in common with and it's just a fun thing,” says Hammel.

Tara Bollmann and Heather Oldeen just started running last month.

“It's been kind of awesome, I feel like it's hard to go out there and use or do anything bad when this feels so good,” Oldeen says.

On the road to recovering from addiction, Oldeen also discovered she has breast cancer.

She adds, “We thought maybe running was the way, and it's a good way to get out here with the community, and feel a part of the community, and be a part of a good thing.”

Runner, Shawn Downs from southeast Missouri, was diagnosed with grade 4 brain cancer in April. After 6 weeks of radiation and chemotherapy, Downs made a goal to run a 5K after recovering from treatment.

“It just feels like being able to do something like this morning, run a 5k, and even though I have cancer, I'm not going to let it stop me from doing the things I want and accomplishing the goals that I want,” says Downs.

More than 130 runners and walkers participated in Saturday’s 5k and 10k.

This year's goal of $1,000 was surpassed by raising more than $5,000 for Channel One.