35,000 COVD-19 vaccines available for those 65 years and older

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota seniors will have better access to the COVID-19 vaccine following an announcement from Gov. Tim Walz.

This week the governor says more than 35,000 vaccines will be available for seniors 65 and older. He has also announced an online vaccine finder to help seniors locate a local vaccine provider.

River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care is preparing to administer its second round of COVID-19 vaccines this week to its long-term care residents.

Executive director Jon Stene says after the first round residents are doing well and are feeling excited to receive the second dose that should allow them to see friends, family and loved ones down the line.

Stene adds that during this second vaccination session the center will allow family members and care takers 65 and older to get vaccinated as well.

He explained, "I think we added an additional, probably 25 more people who will be in this next round of vaccines. But, the elderly population is, as we all know, at the highest risk for this so it's very important we get them vaccinated as well as the frontline workers that are out there."

There is an online map to help find vaccine locations - you find that by clicking here. If you're able to receive a vaccine you'll be able to do so at more than 100 clinics, hospitals and state community vaccination sites.