$35 million project in Austin is set to break ground

AUSTIN, Minn. – Construction is set to begin on a multi-million dollar bio-science manufacturing facility in Austin,

Nu-Tek BioSciences says it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for its new 60,000 square foot plant being built in Creekside Business Park. The project is expected to cost $35 to $40 million and create 35 to 40 new jobs in Austin.

Nu-Tek says the new facility will be home to the first dedicated animal-free peptone manufacturing facility in the United States. Peptones are used in both the bio-tech and wellness foods industries.

WDS Construction, the general contractor for the project, will co-host the groundbreaking and Steve Grove, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development is expected to attend.

The Nu-Tek project in Austin is receiving $175,000 in state funding.