35 Active COVID-19 Cases Reported at Federal Medical Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Officials are concerned after another COVID-19 outbreak at the Federal Medical Center in Rochester.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting there are 35 active cases of coronavirus at the prison as of Thursday night. William Axford, the union president for staff at the prison, tells KIMT News 3 workers are concerned about bringing the virus home to their families, as spreading it to the rest of the Rochester community.

"I think if anyone in the community is concerned, and I think everybody in the community should be concerned, what they need to do is reach out to their federal representatives," said Axford. "Whether it be Congress or Senate, I'd reach out to both, and let them know that this is a concern they have."

Axford went on to say he believes this outbreak will eventually spill over into the general public, and expects the number of COVID-19 cases at FMC to continue rising in the coming weeks.

KIMT reached out to the Bureau of Prisons for comment, but have not yet received an official response.