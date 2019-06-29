35 cows rescued in Byron

BYRON,Minn- Friday dozens of cows were seen floating down County Road 105.

Saturday afternoon 35 of nearly 60 cows made it's way back to the Eustice Cattle Company.

The cattle's owner Bob Eustice says apparently cows can swim. He is happy to see some of the cattle were found in good condition.

"You could say they were traumatized with what they had to go through," Eustice said.

So far he hasn’t found any dead cows. Eustice says the veterinarian stop by on Monday to check on the cattle.