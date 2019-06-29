Clear
35 cows rescued in Byron

Saturday afternoon 35 of nearly 60 cattle made it's way back to the Eustice Cattle Company.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

BYRON,Minn- Friday dozens of cows were seen floating down County Road 105.
The cattle's owner Bob Eustice says apparently cows can swim. He is happy to see some of the cattle were found in good condition.

"You could say they were traumatized with what they had to go through," Eustice said.

So far he hasn’t found any dead cows. Eustice says the veterinarian stop by on Monday to check on the cattle.

