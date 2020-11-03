Clear
3,483 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in Minnesota

Positive test rate soaring in the state.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 4:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The positivity rate for coronavirus tests increased to 9% Tuesday in Minnesota, after previously hovering around 5%, an unwelcome sign that the disease is spreading rapidly in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,483 new positive cases and 15 additional deaths compared to Monday. A total of 157,096 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Minnesota and 2,499 people have died. Health officials are concerned about the rising number of cases that involve hospital admittance.

Minnesota hospitals on Tuesday reported a record 852 people with COVID-19, including 197 people who needed intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 153620

Reported Deaths: 2538
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin375131004
Ramsey15547384
Dakota10933139
Anoka10246159
Washington709275
Stearns677853
Scott391837
Olmsted368630
St. Louis353875
Wright305016
Clay271246
Nobles245019
Blue Earth22197
Sherburne206424
Carver20109
Kandiyohi19675
Rice179812
Mower159519
Winona143319
Chisago13562
Crow Wing133122
Benton116015
Lyon10846
Otter Tail10588
Beltrami102411
Polk10105
Todd10047
Waseca96510
Morrison9369
Douglas8904
Itasca87817
Steele8574
Nicollet81018
Freeborn7765
Goodhue75712
Becker7214
Le Sueur7126
McLeod6784
Isanti6657
Martin65518
Pine6261
Carlton6052
Watonwan5964
Hubbard5185
Mille Lacs51020
Chippewa5043
Cass4855
Wabasha4541
Dodge4430
Roseau4050
Brown4043
Rock4016
Pipestone39317
Meeker3913
Yellow Medicine3397
Redwood32912
Cottonwood3210
Murray3183
Fillmore3120
Renville31013
Wadena3083
Sibley2903
Faribault2730
Houston2622
Kanabec25210
Swift2522
Aitkin2444
Jackson2411
Pennington2382
Unassigned23354
Lincoln2100
Stevens2091
Marshall1931
Koochiching1855
Pope1840
Big Stone1811
Clearwater1631
Lac qui Parle1553
Wilkin1544
Norman1510
Lake1450
Mahnomen1412
Grant1135
Red Lake922
Kittson700
Traverse630
Lake of the Woods531
Cook250

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 131689

Reported Deaths: 1741
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk20868291
Woodbury7813100
Linn6868136
Black Hawk6518104
Johnson630732
Dubuque593062
Scott533649
Story429518
Dallas380249
Pottawattamie359145
Sioux268317
Buena Vista236212
Marshall227736
Webster208816
Plymouth185731
Clinton167929
Wapello167264
Cerro Gordo165527
Des Moines164712
Muscatine163458
Warren14497
Crawford143515
Jasper134134
Carroll127313
Henry11926
Marion116611
Lee110813
Tama106338
Delaware89616
Dickinson8539
Bremer8229
Wright8221
Boone80710
Jackson7953
Mahaska79325
Washington75612
Harrison74618
Benton7384
Jones6124
Lyon6048
Clay5994
Clayton5773
Hardin5697
Buchanan5645
Louisa56415
Cedar5578
Winnebago55420
Winneshiek5479
Poweshiek54011
Kossuth5270
Hamilton5135
Cass5035
Iowa49411
Floyd49111
Mills4883
Emmet47521
Fayette4684
Page4540
Cherokee4513
Butler4503
Guthrie44415
Sac4405
Allamakee4389
Shelby4352
Hancock4276
Franklin41718
Chickasaw4061
Humboldt4043
Madison4013
Grundy3816
Clarke3713
Calhoun3634
Palo Alto3532
Mitchell3252
Osceola3220
Howard2949
Appanoose2913
Union2916
Jefferson2851
Monroe28012
Monona2752
Taylor2752
Pocahontas2702
Ida2552
Adair2311
Fremont2292
Lucas2236
Keokuk2201
Davis2174
Montgomery2157
Greene2100
Van Buren2052
Audubon1951
Decatur1830
Worth1670
Wayne1634
Ringgold1092
Adams891
Unassigned520
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Welcome to a warm week!
