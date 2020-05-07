Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Watch - Freeze Warning View Alerts

33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit

Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.

Posted: May 7, 2020 8:45 AM
Posted By: By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.

Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%.

The Labor Department’s report Thursday suggests that layoffs, while still breathtakingly high, are steadily declining after sharp spikes in late March and early April. Initial claims for unemployment aid have now fallen for five straight weeks, from a peak of nearly 6.9 million during the week that ended March 28.

Applications for jobless aid rose in just six states last week, including Maine, New Jersey, and Oklahoma, and declined in the 44 others.

The report showed that 22.7 million people are now receiving unemployment aid — a rough measure of job losses since the shutdowns began. That figure lags a week behind the figures for first-time unemployment applications. And not everyone who applies for jobless aid are approved. The number of laid-off workers receiving aid is now equal to 15.5% of the workforce that is eligible for unemployment benefits.

Those figures are a rough proxy for the job losses and for the unemployment rate that will be released Friday, which will likely to be the worst since modern record-keeping began after World War II. The unemployment rate is forecast to reach 16%, the highest rate since the Great Depression, and economists estimate that 21 million jobs were lost last month. If so, it would mean that nearly all the job growth in the 11 years since the Great Recession ended has vanished in a single month.

Even those stunning figures won’t fully capture the magnitude of the damage the coronavirus has inflicted on the job market. Many people who are still employed have had their hours reduced. Others have suffered pay cuts. Some who lost jobs in April and didn’t look for a new one in light of their bleak prospects won’t even be counted as unemployed. A broader measure — the proportion of adults with jobs — could hit a record low.

The official figures for jobless claims may also be under-counting layoffs. Surveys by academic economists and think tanks suggest that as many as 12 million workers who were laid off by mid-April did not file for unemployment benefits by then, either because they couldn’t navigate their state’s overwhelmed systems or they felt too discouraged to try.

As the economy slides further into what looks like a severe recession, economists are projecting that the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic growth — is contracting in the current April-June quarter by a shocking 40% annual rate. As it does, more layoffs appear to be spreading beyond front-line industries like restaurants, hotels and retail stores.

GE Aviation, for example, has said it is cutting up to 13,000 jobs. Uber will shed 3,700 positions. MGM Resorts International has announced that the furloughs of more than 60,000 employees could turn into layoffs.

But the job cuts have hammered workers at restaurants, hotels and retail firms particularly hard. According to the payroll processor ADP, about half the total jobs in the hotel and restaurant industry — 8.6 million — disappeared in April, based on data from its corporate clients. A category that includes retail and shipping shed 3.4 million workers.

As businesses across the country have shut down and laid off tens of millions, the economy has sunk into a near-paralysis. Even as some businesses are beginning to reopen in certain states, factories, hotels, restaurants, resorts, sporting venues, movie theaters and many small businesses are still largely shuttered. Home sales are falling. Consumer confidence and spending are sinking.

The difference between the 30 million-plus unemployment claims that have been filed in the past several weeks and the expected April job loss of slightly more than 20 million reflects differences in how the figures are compiled.

The government calculates job losses by surveying businesses and households. It’s a net figure that also counts the hiring that some companies, like Amazon and many grocery stores, have done. By contrast, the total jobless claims are a cumulative figure; they include applications for unemployment aid that began in mid-March.

In addition, the government conducts its surveys for the monthly jobs reports in the middle of each month. So layoffs from the final two weeks of April won’t show up in Friday’s jobs report. They will instead be included in the May jobs report to be released in early June.

After problems with state computer systems had slowed the distribution of federal benefits for many laid-off workers, all 50 states are now paying the $600 extra weekly benefit that the federal government included in a relief package enacted in late March. That represents a significant help to millions of laid-off workers, many of whom still remain anxious and uncertain.

Jamie Stewart is renting out a spare bedroom in her home to try to make ends meets after losing her job at a southwest Florida resort. Having applied for unemployment benefits in late March, she finally received her first payment of $1,200 this week. Stewart, a 37-year-old resident of Bonita Springs, works as a concierge in the off-season and as a shift manager and bartender in the resort’s restaurants.

After her layoff, she deferred her car payment for two months and cancelled non-necessities like Zoom, Pandora and Netflix. She recently signed up for food stamps, which cover about half her monthly grocery bill.

“My mental health has deteriorated to a point that I don’t recognize myself anymore,” she said. “My eyes are swollen and bloodshot all the time now from regular moments of weakness that leave me completely inconsolable.

“It looks like I have aged 10 years since the lockdown started.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 8579

Reported Deaths: 485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2764325
Nobles10822
Stearns9753
Ramsey65638
Anoka38224
Olmsted3228
Dakota29212
Clay21514
Kandiyohi2111
Washington18112
Martin1114
Scott901
St. Louis8611
Sherburne801
Wright691
Winona6815
Carlton610
Pine610
Benton591
Blue Earth530
Carver510
Polk430
Cottonwood420
Freeborn380
Mower350
Rice301
Steele290
Le Sueur260
Jackson250
Itasca240
Goodhue230
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker180
Todd180
Nicollet172
Becker160
Watonwan150
Chisago141
Fillmore121
Douglas120
Wilkin113
Unassigned110
Lyon110
Wabasha100
Morrison90
Norman90
Brown91
Faribault80
Waseca70
Isanti70
Marshall70
Cass70
Renville60
Beltrami60
McLeod60
Mille Lacs51
Pipestone40
Chippewa40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Kanabec20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Mahnomen21
Big Stone20
Traverse20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Houston10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Pope10
Pennington10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10393

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk187545
Black Hawk139619
Woodbury13234
Linn77055
Marshall6553
Dallas6263
Johnson5306
Muscatine43517
Tama30311
Louisa2792
Scott2607
Jasper2205
Dubuque1625
Washington1527
Wapello1250
Crawford1031
Allamakee984
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie632
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story401
Henry401
Cedar380
Plymouth340
Warren340
Benton341
Guthrie310
Boone290
Sioux250
Jones250
Iowa240
Des Moines241
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska191
Clayton182
Winneshiek180
Grundy170
Harrison170
Lee160
Buena Vista160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Shelby130
Osceola130
Howard120
Marion120
Monona110
Greene110
Madison101
Butler100
Hardin90
Page90
Delaware81
Webster80
Audubon80
Van Buren80
Clay70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Franklin60
Chickasaw60
Jefferson60
Davis50
Carroll50
Mills50
Jackson50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Appanoose43
Humboldt40
Mitchell30
Keokuk30
Clarke30
Hancock30
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Sac20
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Freezing temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Being there for someone struggling with addiction during the pandemic

Image

Capturing memories put on hold

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking frost & freeze weather alerts

Image

Watch who you buy meat from

Image

Digital meetings call transparency into question

Image

22 Days at 14 Cases in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Minnesota DNR issues new "close to home" guidelines

Image

Eye Q Intelligent Eyewear substitutes delivery for curbside pickup

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/6

Image

Tourism impacted by Coronavirus

Community Events