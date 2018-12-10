Clear

32-year sentence upheld for Steele County murder

Cyrus Trevino Cyrus Trevino

Man complained his co-defendant only got 12 years.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 1:18 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 1:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Court of Appeals rejects the arguments of the man who got a stiffer sentence for a Steele County killing.

Cyrus Trevino and Gerald Blevins pleaded guilty to the June 2016 murder of Richard Jurgensen, who was found shot dead along a rural road with his hands tied. Prosecutors say Jurgensen was killed because Trevino and Blevins thought he was a drug informant.


Trevino, 26, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree intentional murder and was sentenced to 32 years and seven months in prison. Blevins, 39, entered a guilty plea to unintentional 2nd degree murder and received 12 years and six months behind bars.

Trevino appealed his sentence, arguing that Blevins was more responsible for Jurgensen’s death but received a lighter sentence. The Minnesota Court of Appeals says no evidence was presented in District Court as to which man was more responsible for the killing, but

Blevins was convicted of a lesser crime. Therefore, the Court of Appeals rules that the different sentences were appropriate under state law.

