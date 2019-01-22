300th Sukup silo home built in Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti – A group of Iowa FFA students has built the 300th 300th Sukup Safe T Home® in Haiti.

“The Safe T Home® really embodies two of our values as a family-owned company – making high quality products from steel and giving back,” shared Steve Sukup, CFO at Sukup. “Building one of these homes in Haiti was a very fitting way to honor my father, Eugene, who founded the company and ingrained these values in it from the beginning.”

The students dedicated the home to the memory of Sukup Manufacturing founder Eugene Sukup, who died in 2018 at the age of 89. Company employees donated most of the money for the home.

The FFA students from Audubon built the home for a man and his five children, who lost their tin shack with a tarp roof in Hurricane Matthew.