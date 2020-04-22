30,000 Mayo Clinic employees facing furloughs or reduced hours

ROCHESTER, Minn. – About 30,000 Mayo Clinic employees across the country will either be furloughed or see their hours cut.

The health care providers say it’s a step to stabilize Mayo’s financial condition during the coronavirus pandemic. The furloughs will start in early May and will be spread through the rest of 2020. Mayo says no layoffs are planned.

Below is an official statement from Mayo Clinic on this development:

“As part of our financial stabilization efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisors and managers at Mayo Clinic have been informing affected staff this week about the timing and duration of furloughs. Approximately 30,000 staff from across all Mayo locations will receive reduced hours or some type of furlough, though the duration will vary depending on the work unit.”

“Furloughs will begin in early May and will be spread through the rest of the year, with as many as possible happening through August. We do not plan layoffs and will continue to provide health care benefits through this period. This is one part of Mayo Clinic’s financial stabilization strategy, which also includes broad expense reduction efforts and using Mayo Clinic’s reserves to focus on the needs of our patients and staff.”

“As we move through these difficult times, our priority is the safety and care of our patients and staff. We are prepared to serve patients whose needs cannot be deferred or delayed without risk to their wellbeing.”