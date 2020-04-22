Clear
30,000 Mayo Clinic employees facing furloughs or reduced hours

Health care provider says move is for financial stability.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 9:03 PM
Updated: Apr 22, 2020 9:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – About 30,000 Mayo Clinic employees across the country will either be furloughed or see their hours cut.

The health care providers say it’s a step to stabilize Mayo’s financial condition during the coronavirus pandemic. The furloughs will start in early May and will be spread through the rest of 2020. Mayo says no layoffs are planned.

Below is an official statement from Mayo Clinic on this development:

“As part of our financial stabilization efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisors and managers at Mayo Clinic have been informing affected staff this week about the timing and duration of furloughs. Approximately 30,000 staff from across all Mayo locations will receive reduced hours or some type of furlough, though the duration will vary depending on the work unit.”

“Furloughs will begin in early May and will be spread through the rest of the year, with as many as possible happening through August. We do not plan layoffs and will continue to provide health care benefits through this period. This is one part of Mayo Clinic’s financial stabilization strategy, which also includes broad expense reduction efforts and using Mayo Clinic’s reserves to focus on the needs of our patients and staff.”

“As we move through these difficult times, our priority is the safety and care of our patients and staff. We are prepared to serve patients whose needs cannot be deferred or delayed without risk to their wellbeing.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2722

Reported Deaths: 179
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1073113
Ramsey21911
Olmsted2044
Dakota1306
Nobles1261
Anoka1052
Washington1005
Clay793
Winona6110
St. Louis5410
Martin414
Carlton380
Freeborn330
Wright301
Scott281
Mower270
Blue Earth260
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Stearns200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Polk170
Carver150
Pine150
Sherburne130
Fillmore110
Wilkin102
Steele100
Nicollet82
Brown81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Rice71
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami60
Norman60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Rock50
Unassigned40
Benton40
Faribault40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
Jackson30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Becker20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Chippewa10
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3748

Reported Deaths: 90
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46629
Polk43716
Johnson3883
Black Hawk3794
Louisa2482
Muscatine2406
Marshall2390
Tama2257
Scott1823
Washington1245
Woodbury1001
Dallas590
Jasper530
Dubuque491
Allamakee453
Clinton440
Bremer330
Henry301
Cedar270
Benton241
Story200
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones170
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Poweshiek141
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Plymouth90
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Winneshiek80
Clayton81
Mahaska81
Sioux70
Jefferson70
Fayette70
Monona70
Wapello60
Boone60
Grundy60
Crawford61
Marion50
Lyon50
Jackson50
Guthrie40
Page40
Osceola40
Madison41
Unassigned40
Howard40
Hardin40
Delaware30
Hancock30
Lee30
Clay30
Dickinson30
Keokuk30
Chickasaw30
Winnebago20
Webster20
Wright20
Humboldt20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Clarke20
Butler20
Appanoose22
Buena Vista20
Carroll10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Franklin10
Greene10
Taylor10
Kossuth10
Union10
