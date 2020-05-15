30 tagged prize walleyes wait to be caught in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The coronavirus pandemic might be leaving your wallet feeling a little empty, but there's an easy way to earn some extra cash.

The 31st Annual Clear Lake Walleye Classic was scheduled for May 16-17, but had to be canceled due to COVID-19. In the meantime, there are 30 freshly tagged walleyes swimming through the lake waiting to be caught.

Three are worth $1,000, two more are worth $250, and 25 fish are worth $100 each.

There are two ways to claim your prize money:

Take the tagged fish to Clear Lake Bait & Tackle. Take a picture of the tagged fish, remove the tag from its dorsal fin and take it to the shop.

The Fall Classic is still on as scheduled.