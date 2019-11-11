Clear

3 young girls burned in SE Minnesota house fire remain in critical condition

Three young girls remain hospitalized in critical condition following a fire at their home in Rushford last month.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 12:58 PM

RUSHFORD, Minn. (AP) — Three young girls remain hospitalized in critical condition following a fire at their home in Rushford last month.

The girls, their parents and a foster son were burned in the fire early on Oct. 31. KTTC-TV reports Regions Hospital in St. Paul says the father, Jared Cords, is out of the burn unit. His wife, Erin Cords, who is pregnant, and a 15-year-old foster son have been released from the hospital.

Seven-year-old Ravyn, 5-year-old Teagan and 3-year-old Peyton remain critical. A GoFundMe page for the family says the father went into the house numerous times to save his wife and children before the house collapsed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 2°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -1°
January like temperatures will hold for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1-on-1 with Bernie Sanders during north Iowa stop

Image

My Money: The difference between APR and APY

Image

Tracking Monday's weather: Get ready for the cold

Image

Preparing for Veterans Day events

Image

Bernie Sanders makes his way to North Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/10

Image

Former Newman baseball star Josh Fitzgerald commits to TCU

Image

Mohawks swimmers place in state meet

Image

Grizzlies fall to Alexandria 4-3

Image

Weather forecast 11/9

Community Events