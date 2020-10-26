3-year-old with serious injuries after being hit by SUV in Austin; police trying to ID driver

AUSTIN Minn. - A 3-year-old boy had to be airlifted with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, and now authorities are trying to track down the person who hit him.

Police said it happened near the intersection of 1st St. and 3rd Ave. SW at 10 p.m.

"The vehicle in the incident did not stop and made no known effort to check the welfare of the struck child," police said.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV, and damage may be apparent near the passenger side headlight.

"The Austin Police Department is seeking information from the public in this case and anyone who might live in the area with camera systems is asked to check them for any retained video from around this time period," police said.

Police said the boys sustained "several serious injuries."