3-vehicle crash Friday night in Cerro Gordo Co.

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A three-vehicle crash Friday night resulted in one person being hospitalized.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by 45-year-old David Poppy II, of Clear Lake, was traveling westbound on 300th St. and Jonquil Ave. when he crossed the centerline and struck two vehicles.

The two were a 2009 BMW driven by Grand Rogers, 27, of Mason City, and a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 24-year-old Dakota Davis, of Mason City.

Rogers was taken to MercyOne North Iowa for non-life-threatening injuries.

Poppy was cited for failure to yield half of the roadway.