Clear

3-term SE Minnesota Mayor announces run for Minnesota Senate

A three-team Mayor from Eyota announced that he will run for Minnesota Senate District 26.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 9:34 AM

EYOTA, Minn. - A three-team Mayor from Eyota announced that he will run for Minnesota Senate District 26.

Tyrel Clark made his announcement early Thursday, citing education and healthcare as two main points of emphasis.

“I will work with any person to get things done to improve the lives and futures of the people and communities of our district,” Clark stated. "Listing a wide range of municipal and partnered accomplishments ranging from the Eyota Ambulance Center, which serves Eyota and many surrounding townships, to replacing outdated public infrastructure, recruiting a new dental clinic and helping to bring a new childcare center to the city. [These are examples of] the type of collaborative leadership, innovation, and growth I want to bring to our entire district as your next state legislator.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Warmer through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learning about clean drinking water

Image

Lourdes high school donates to local families

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/18

Image

SAW: Hali Anderson

Image

Remembering Coach Fry

Image

Ballet Blake preps for nationals

Image

New buses could be coming to Rochester

Image

Giving away Christmas Hams

Image

Red Kettle donations down this year

Community Events