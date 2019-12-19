3-term SE Minnesota Mayor announces run for Minnesota Senate

EYOTA, Minn. - A three-team Mayor from Eyota announced that he will run for Minnesota Senate District 26.

Tyrel Clark made his announcement early Thursday, citing education and healthcare as two main points of emphasis.

“I will work with any person to get things done to improve the lives and futures of the people and communities of our district,” Clark stated. "Listing a wide range of municipal and partnered accomplishments ranging from the Eyota Ambulance Center, which serves Eyota and many surrounding townships, to replacing outdated public infrastructure, recruiting a new dental clinic and helping to bring a new childcare center to the city. [These are examples of] the type of collaborative leadership, innovation, and growth I want to bring to our entire district as your next state legislator.”