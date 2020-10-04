3 teens involved in crash where vehicle struck parked semi in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - Two teens removed an injured teen from a vehicle late Friday before fleeing on foot after crashing into a parked semi.

The Iowa State Patrol said a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was northbound in Scarville when it crossed a railroad track and the driver lost control.

The vehicle struck a legally parked Peterbilt and spun several times.

Authorities said two male occupants removed the injured party and fled. They were later located in Forest City.

The teens involved were Isaiah Rosalis, 18, Daetrin Kirk, 18, and Christopher Sides, 18.

In a crash report, the state patrol said Kirk's life was saved by wearing a seatbelt.

The crash was reported just before midnight Friday night.