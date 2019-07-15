3 teens arrested in connection to alleged Albert Lea armed robbery

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Three teens have been arrested and are facing first-degree aggravated robbery charges for allegedly pulling a gun on a victim and robbing him.

Authorities said at around 3 a.m. Friday, a 20-year-old victim was walking in the area of 805 Main St. when a car pulled out of a parking lot at Security Bank.

The victim said a young male around 15 years old got out of the car first and asked him if he wanted to fight.

As the victim continued to walk, a male, Nando Sanchez, 18, of Albert Lea, got out of the vehicle, pulled a gun out and demanded the victim to turn over his belongings, according to court documents..

The victim said he turned over his backpack to three males.

He also identified the driver as Rebecca Ortega, 19, of Albert Lea.

Officers searched for the vehicle and located it in the 800 block of Minnesota Ave.

Two males and Ortega were in the vehicle, and the backpack and a handgun were located.

A fourth person suspected of being involved has not been arrested.