OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three teenagers and an adult female were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened on Highway 42 near 2nd St. SW. when the vehicles collided.

The injured people are Hailey Rieke, 18, of Eyota; Alexus Heins, 18, of Eyota; Annicca Macmonegle, 19, of Eyota; and Kaye Merkel, 53, of Plainview.

All are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.