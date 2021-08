DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle accident resulted in a rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened on Highway 14 between Kasson and Byron.

A Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Highway 14 and a Chrysler was southbound on 270th Ave. when they collided. The Escape rolled.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.