ROCKWELL, Iowa - Three people were taken to the hospital by private vehicle after a UTV accident Friday afternoon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said the UTV rolled over on 150th St. near the intersection of Vine Ave.

The 2013 Polaris Ranger was driven by Jayce Weiner, 15, of Rockwell. Two others, a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old, were on the UTV at the time of the crash.

All three were taken to MercyOne North Iowa.